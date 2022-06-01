Des Lacs-Burlington has made it back to Fargo after missing the state tournaments in 2019 and 2021.

The team is grateful for the chance to compete on the big stage despite entering as an unranked team.

“Most of these guys, all of us actually, it’s our first time playing at state in a Laker uniform, so it means a ton. I was an eighth grader playing on the team when we lost in a heartbreaker in the region championship. This is our first chance to get back there since then,” DLB First Baseman/ Pitcher Carson Yale said.

“There’s no pressure on us. Like I told the guys, we set goals for ourselves, and all we ever wanted was an opportunity, and they’ve done that they’ve played well enough to give themselves the opportunity at the state tournament and whether we’re ranked or not, it doesn’t matter to us, we’re going there to play some baseball,” DLB Baseball Coach BJ Karhoff said.

The Lakers will take on three seed Central Cass June 2nd at 12:45 p.m.