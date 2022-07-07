Legion summer baseball is in the last push before the postseason begins in 2 weeks. The Williston Keybirds are currently in fifth place with a 4-7 record in the Class AA standings.

Head Coach Shawn Egge said he is impressed with how the pitching staff is performing this summer keeping the team in close games.

Playing tournaments early on in the season helped the team see talent from other states and countries to prepare them for later in the season.

“To be able to get outside the state and even outside the country, especially where we are located right here is awesome,” Egge said. “The competition the way people play the different ways people play it really helps us when we get into the season and later on into the season to be able to see different things that could come up in a game to kind of help us grow, it’s really awesome for us.”