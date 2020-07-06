Baseball: Expos hoping to turn things around for the second half of the season

The Minot Expos are having their share of struggles after starting the season with a 4-10 record.

However, head Coach Grant Dowty says the team has made significant improvement from day one of the season until now. The Expos feel they are taking a step in the right direction with a focus on limiting errors.

“You got to throw strikes, cant swing at pitches that are balls, you got to make plays and we probably win,” head coach Grant Dowty said. “Because every game we played so far and we don’t make errors we’re right in it. Then when we make errors then the score is very lopsided so we just play the fundamental baseball we will probably be in the running to win that game.”

The Expos are back on the Field July 8th in Garrison.

