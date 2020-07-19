Baseball: Expos looking to finish the season strong

There’s just one week left in the regular season for the Minot Expos who have embraced the role of being one of the newest teams in the league. Coach Dowty says that no matter what the team goes through they haven’t given up all season long.

“We have been pretty close in everything and they don’t give up when they are losing because Baseball nobody wins until the last out of the game so that’s what I am most proud about,” head coach Grant Dowty said.

“Never give up, we always have good energy in the dugout always cheering people on and if a players hanging his head we are always on his back,” Expos infielder Bailey McCarty said.

“We’re always up and we are cheering each other on and helping improve each others game,” center fielder Ethan Johnson said.

The Expos wrap up their season on July 22 against Surrey.