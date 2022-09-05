Sam Boisner is one of multiple first year head coaches at Minot State.

Boisner takes over a Beavers Baseball squad that finished 28-23 last season.

He enters his first head coaching job with plenty of experience in the NSIC … working as an assistant at Northern State for the past five seasons following his playing career as a catcher at St. Cloud State.

“Scott Eul and I have had a relationship since I was playing, so I knew a lot about the program and had obviously been a part of the NSIC for a long time, so right when it opened up, it seemed like something I really wanted to pursue,” Boisner said