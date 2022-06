The Bismarck Governors battled their way to a spot in the championship game in the BNC Border Battle in Mandan this weekend. However, the opponent on the other side was not an easy one.

Fargo Post 2 opened up the game with a nine run first inning, including two homeruns from Adam Leininger. It was no slowing down from there as Fargo won the game 11-0, and Leininger won tournament MVP honors.