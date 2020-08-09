Baseball: Fargo Post 2 wins class AA state championship in Bismarck

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Two close games Saturday determined the winner of the Class AA Babe Ruth state championship.

The Bismarck Governors faced off against the West Fargo Patriots in a loser-out game to start the day. West Fargo jumped out to a 4-0 lead early in the game, but the Governors did not go away quitely. In the top of the fifth inning the Governors scored four runs of their own, but in the bottom half of the inning West Fargo scored the go ahead run. The Patriots won 7-5 to advance to the state championship.

In the championship game, Fargo Post 2 got out to a 4-2 lead before Anthony Villanueva of the Patriots tied the game up in the third inning. In the bottom of the fourth it was Jace Dew who hit an RBI single to score the go ahead run. Fargo Post 2 has won six of the last nine state championships.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Class B Baseball

Additional voting locations in Williams County

Class AA Baseball

Robert One Minute 8-8

Birthday surprise

Blue-green algae

Biking for service dogs

COVID-19 ND Watch 8-8-20

Class B State Baseball

Class AA State Baseball

Angel's Wish Watford City

Third Moon

Friday, August 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Polling Locations

Burleigh-Morton Task Force

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/7

Updating Addresses

Mortgage Rates

Blue Zones

Sculpture Replaced

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss