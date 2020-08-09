Baseball: Fargo Post 2 wins class AA state championship in Bismarck

Two close games Saturday determined the winner of the Class AA Babe Ruth state championship.

The Bismarck Governors faced off against the West Fargo Patriots in a loser-out game to start the day. West Fargo jumped out to a 4-0 lead early in the game, but the Governors did not go away quitely. In the top of the fifth inning the Governors scored four runs of their own, but in the bottom half of the inning West Fargo scored the go ahead run. The Patriots won 7-5 to advance to the state championship.

In the championship game, Fargo Post 2 got out to a 4-2 lead before Anthony Villanueva of the Patriots tied the game up in the third inning. In the bottom of the fourth it was Jace Dew who hit an RBI single to score the go ahead run. Fargo Post 2 has won six of the last nine state championships.