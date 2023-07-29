BISMARCK, N.D. — In the championship of the class AA state tournament, Fargo Post 2 used a nine-run first inning to secure the championship over the Williston Keybirds.
Championship Score
|Williston Keybirds
|7
|Fargo Post 2
|16
