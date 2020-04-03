Baseball: Feeney eyes his brother’s ERA record this season

The Century Patriots wait in anticipation to get the baseball season started, and one of those players is stand out Cade Feeney.

Feeney enters his final season with Century, before he goes to NDSU to play Division One baseball. Feeney has been a part of two straight state championships with the Patriots, but he’s focused on setting school records this season, including ones that are a little close to home.

“I know my brother’s ERA would be a nice one to beat. I think I was .06, .08 off last year against him so, obviously that one would be good family competitive urge right there.”