The Postseason is coming soon for Class A Legion Baseball, with all kinds of seeding implications on the line Thursday.

Legion Baseball Scores:

(G1) Bismarck Senators (3), Jamestown Blues (7)

(G2) Bismarck Senators (3), Jamestown Blues (1)

(G1) Mandan A’s (5), Bismarck Capitals (1)

(G2) Mandan A’s (4), Bismarck Capitals (5)

(G1) Hettinger Bears (10), Bismarck Scarlets (0)

(G2) Hettinger Bears (8), Bismarck Scarlets (6)