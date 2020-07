The Bismarck Bobcats are preparing for the NAHL Draft on Tuesday along with the challenge of building a team as good as last season's.

The Bismarck Bobcats' 2019-20 season was one of the best in the history of the organization, but one that ended with uncertainty. After a 12-3 start, the season was halted due to the ongoing pandemic. Now, the Bobcats have to reconstruct their roster.