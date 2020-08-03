Baseball: Flickertails come back to defeat Bull Moose

The Flickertails and Bull Moose met on the diamond Sunday afternoon before the teams have a break this week.

The Bull Moose jumped out to a 3-0 lead early in the game, but it wouldn’t last long. The Flickertails came from behind to get the win 6-5.

