Baseball: Flickertails see improvements through winning, Larks trying to play catchup

The Mandan Flickertails continue to win and some players feel that the good start is making them better baseball players.

With the Flickertails in the first place, players have felt that with the wins, they are able to trust what they are doing on the field, and are able to push themselves. The Flickertails also feels the winning keeps them loose through the long summer.

“It definitely carries back over when you go back to school,” says pitcher Nick Hill. “You get used to winning, or you can get used to losing too. And you want to make sure that you get used to that. So knowing how to compete for the right way and get after it, and win some ball games, and definitely help you win ballgames in the future.”

Mandan plays the Bismarck Larks in a huge doubleheader Saturday.