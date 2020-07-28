Baseball: Flickertails showing their personality from the bullpen

The Mandan Flickertails have been leading the way in the standings for most of the Northwoods Bismarck season.

Their success comes from their bullpen, a group that has gotten good at closing the door on games. Mandan leads the league with 11 saves, and the pitching staff has averaged more than a strikeout per inning, not to mention that they’ve been an entertaining group off the field.

“You know, our bullpen has kind of brought in excitement, I guess you could say, to the field every night,” says interim coach Kyle MacKinnon. “It’s helped that we’ve won some games, been winning some games, so it makes it a little bit easier to have some fun. But we just have a bunch of characters that are good at baseball.”

