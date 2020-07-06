Baseball: Flickertails stay hot; Sabre Dogs get weekend sweep

The Mandan Flickertails extended their win streak to four games on Sunday behind an impressive outing on the mound. Flickertails starting pitcher Clark Candiotti pitched six innings with 11 strikeouts to hold the Bull Moose to just two runs on the day. The Flickertails won 10-2.

In Minot, The Souris Valley Sabre Dogs continued a hot streak of their own. The Sabre Dogs completed a three game series sweep over the Western Nebraska Pioneers with a 5-3 win. The win puts them tied with the Badlands Big Sticks at the top of the Lewis Division standings.