Baseball: Flickertails sweep Bull Moose in Saturday double header

The Mandan Flickertails hosted the Bismarck Bull Moose on Saturday for a double header.

In the early game, the Flickertails jumped out to an early lead scoring seven runs in the first three innings. The Bull Moose had a late rally, but it was the Flickertails who came out with the win 9-6.

In the late game, it was back and forth as the Flickertails and Bull Moose traded blows. Both teams scored one run a piece in the second inning, including a solo homerun by Flickertails’ shortstop Jackson Loftin. The Flickertails pull off the double header with an 11-8 win.

