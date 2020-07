It was a busy day on the diamond for both the Northwoods and Expedition Leagues.

In Bismarck, the Flickertails and Larks faced off for a Saturday double header. The Flickertails won a close game one 3-2. In the night cap, the Flickertails pulled away for a 7-1 win.

In Minot, the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs got hot early with a home run in the first inning and didn’t look back. The 7-1 win puts their season record at 4-4.