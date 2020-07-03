Baseball: Flynt excited to be part of the Larks organization; plus Flickertails & Bull Moose highlights

The Bismarck Larks are off to a hot start this season with a 6-3 record, and they’ve found that success with new head coach Will Flynt.

Flynt is a former MLB player who spent time as a pitcher with the Red Sox, Mariners and Orioles. he then turned to a coaching career where he won the Northwoods League’s coach of the year award last season with the Wisconsin Rapid Rafters. He says his time in Wisconsin gave him high expectations for coming to Bismarck.

“I came here in November and it’s better than I thought,” head coach Will Flynt said. “I couldn’t believe it. It was better than I thought it would be, so I’m absolutely as excited as these guys.”

Flynt and the Larks return to the field tomorrow night.

