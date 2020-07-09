Baseball: Future collegiate players leading the way for the Bismarck Capitals

We start at taking a look at the Class A West standings in Babe Ruth Baseball, including a team currently in third in the Bismarck Capitals.

The Caps as of Tuesday are 17-4 overall and 9-2 in conference play. A part of the team’s success has been on the mound, but head coach Aric Lee says he’s still waiting to see the team play at its full potential. It helps when you have a few players on the roster that are committed to playing at the next level.

“It takes work ethic to go out and play college athletics no matter what sport it is,” says head coach Aric Lee. “It’s like a full-time job, and when you have kids that have the want to, and the ability to go out and do that, it brings a lot to the ball club. With motivation and leadership and how they handle themselves on the field.”

The Caps host their annual tournament where they open with Hettinger Saturday night.