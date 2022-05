Hard to believe but the post-season for Class B baseball and softball is already upon us. Before the region tournaments kick off this weekend and next week a few teams battling it out in the play-in games to keep their season alive.

Scores:

Garrison Troopers (6), Central McLean (4) – Region 6

Bishop Ryan Lions (14), South Prairie-Max Royals (4) – Region 6

Shiloh Christian Skyhawks (4), Beulah Miners (5) – Regular Season