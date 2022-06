The Legion Baseball season is officially underway, as the Mandan A’s hosted their home opener against Class B Garrison.

Legion Scores:

Mandan A’s (0), Garrison Titans (5)

Mandan A’s (4), Garrison Titans (9)

Dickinson Roughriders (2), Fargo Post 2 (7)

Dickinson Roughriders (0), Fargo Post 2 (5)

Summer League Scores:

Badlands Big Sticks (9), Western Nebraska Pioneers (14)

St. Cloud Rox (10), Bismarck Larks (1)