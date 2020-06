Opening week continued with a few teams getting their seasons started, including a matchup with the Garrison Titans and the Minot Metros.

Garrison got on the board first with a few key base hits in the first inning, holding on for the 9-7 win in game one of the doubleheader.

In Dickinson, Mandan paid the Roughriders a visit, where Dickinson won on a walk off in game one 7-6.