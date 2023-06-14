The top Legion baseball team out of District One last season hopes to make strides with a younger roster this summer.

Garrison entered the school baseball season with just four upperclassmen on the team, but started to make progress by the end of the season, giving Bishop Ryan an early scare as the four seed at regionals.

The team hopes their progression can continue amidst full summer schedules.

“It’s kind of the same approach with football camps going on, kids are super busy during the summer so we’re not always going to have our full team here so younger guys are going to have to step up to the plate and fill in some roles they’re not used to typically playing in. It’s just the same mentality of showing up to the ballpark and getting better every day,” Head Coach Luke Gehring said.

“A lot of us have been hitting very good in legion ball, and our fielding has gotten a lot better from spring ball. We obviously want to make the state tournament again but that’s the main goal always,” Shortstop Braxton Iglehart said.