The regular season of Class B legion baseball is wrapping up this weekend before the postseason begins next week.

The Garrison Titans are looking to return to the state tournament after finishing fourth place in 2021. The Titans go into their district as the top seed.

Head Coach Luke Gehring said the key to being successful in the postseason is keeping the energy up the entire game

“We just want to keep the ball rolling, like I said after the 4th of July we talked about how every game matters doesn’t matter who we are playing whether it’s the top team or the least ranked team we got to go out there and consistently put together seven innings off good baseball and that’s what we’ve done so far,” Gehring said.

The Titans open up the District 1 Tournament Monday, July 18 in Hettinger. They will face the winner of Bismarck and Washburn.