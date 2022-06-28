The Titans are 9-6 this season, returning seven players from last year’s squad, which the team hopes will help them win it all this year.

“We weren’t satisfied though … we got fourth last year … but we want to win it all this year, we’re going for that state title,” Titans Catcher Gunner Jacobs said. “Holding everybody accountable is a really big thing, not taking a day off every single day being intense, going 100% in every drill, every practice, everything,” Jacobs said.

“The expectations are very high. Coming into this season, we expect to compete for another berth in the state tournament, we’re hosting this year so we’ll have the automatic berth, but we still want to go and win the section tournament down in Hettinger,” Titans Head Coach Luke Gehring said.

Scores:

Bismarck Scarlets (3), Garrison Titans (16)

Minot Vistas (4), Jamestown Eagles (8) Game One

Minot Vistas (0), Jamestown Eagles 19 Game Two

Bismarck Caps (2), Watford City Walleye (6) Game One