Baseball: Governors and Patriots win in comeback games

The Bismarck Governors and West Fargo Patriots both won thrilling games on Saturday to advance to the next round of the Class AA tournament.

In the early game, the Governors trailed Grand Forks 5-1 after the first inning, but that wouldn’t last for long. The Governors scored four runs in the top of the third inning to tie the game. In the top of the sixth it was Colton Schulte who hit an RBI single for the go ahead run. The Governors held on to win 6-5.

The West Fargo Patriots made a comeback of their own to beat Fargo Post 2 later in the day. In the top of the fifth inning the Patriots tied the game at 3-3. A double in the fourth inning by Alex Urlaub scored the go ahead run. The Patriots held on to win 5-4.

The Bismarck Governors play the West Fargo Patriots tomorrow at 12 P.M. for a chance to play in the state championship game at 3 P.M.

