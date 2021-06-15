Baseball: Governors take on Vistas in home opener, Chiefs and A’s return home to face Williston

With a full slate of games on Tuesday, the headlining matchup of the afternoon was the home opener for the Bismarck Governors, hosting the Minot Vistas.

Tuesday Scores:
(G1) Bismarck Governors (14), Minot Vistas (8)
(G2) Bismarck Governors (7), Minot Vistas (8)
(G1) Mandan Chiefs (16), Williston Keybirds (4)
(G2) Mandan Chiefs (13), Williston Keybirds (3)
(G1) Dickinson Roughriders (0), Grand Forks Royals (5)
(G2) Dickinson Roughriders (5), Grand Forks Royals (2)
Minot Metros (4), Devils Lake Storm (3)
Bismarck Larks (6), Eau Claire Express (11)
(G1) Badlands Big Sticks (3), Wheat City Whiskey Jacks (0) – Joshua Taylor 7-inning no-hitter, 14 K’s
(G2) Badlands Big Sticks (4), Wheat City Whiskey Jacks (3)

