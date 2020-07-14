Baseball: Govs and Roughriders split, Chiefs and Keybirds showcase offense, A’s and Oilers face off

On a busy Monday night of baseball, the showcase matchup from Class AA was between the Bismarck Governors and Dickinson Roughriders, a game separating the two teams in the standings.

In game one, the Govs grabbed a narrow 1-0 win, but in game two, the Roughriders put up some early runs in their 5-1 victory.

Over in Mandan, Williston ended up on top in a wild eight inning 11-6 win. In game two, Mandan put together a complete 10-0 win.

Earlier in the day, the A’s faced the Oilers, where both teams split the doubleheader. Full list of scores are in attached video.