BISMARCK, N.D. — On Thursday, the Bismarck Governors traveled to Pierre, South Dakota for a doubleheader. The Govs completed a sweep that brought the longtime head coach Mike Skytland another career milestone.

Thursday’s sweep marked the 600th career win for Skytland as head coach. The 20-year coach believes this milestone is something his players deserve a lot of credit for.

“It’s kinda cool, but you just think of the memories of the past and all the players that have come through,” Skytland says. “And in that respect, it’s an accomplishment, I think, for the program. The number seems pretty big. You stay in stuff long enough, I guess the numbers start adding up. It just shows the consitency the Bismarck kids have had over the years.”

Skytland says he’s having as much fun as ever this summer and will continue to enjoy his time with the Govs. Bismarck plays a trio of doubleheaders next week as they prepare for the state tournament starting the 24th.