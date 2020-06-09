Baseball: Harvey prepares for their season to start

Harvey Baseball is gearing up for their season opener on the road. Interim Coach Brandon Storbeck says the team is focusing on the bullpen early in the season to help the players get back into shape after losing a two month high school season to COVID-19.

Harvey believes the game is going to come down to pitching and defense.

“Get the rust shaken off,” says Brandon Storbeck. “Just work the bullpens and baserunning and try to capitalize on the mistakes”

“It’s going to take a lot of heart and we just have to work ideally harder than them,” says Tyson Tipton. “Because you have to work hard and hit the ball. You have to just make plays so really, we’re just hoping that we become real fine with what we do here and then go to Bottineau and put on a show.

Harvey’s opener is Friday at 6pm in Bottineau.

