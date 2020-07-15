Baseball: Harvey Snot Otters set their eyes on a regional championship

The Harvey Snot Otters are looking to build momentum as the season is winding down. Harvey has their eyes set on making a run and getting to the regional championship game. The Snot Otters believe the key will be team unity on the diamond.

“So just getting to practice and doing it the right way and doing things the right way. Just being a team rather than just being individuals,” coach Brandon Storbeck said.

“Hard Work and team work, everyone communicating and working together,” Gag Balfour said.

“Like I said young guys and if we all keep building each other up and keep working hard, we really can achieve anything we really want,” Tyson Tipton said.

Harvey will be back in action on July 21st against Nelson County for the last game of the season.

