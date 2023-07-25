The Hazen Astros find themselves in a familiar place entering the final week of July preparing for a state tournament.

For some of these players on this roster, this will be their fifth state tournament appearance in a row, but those trips haven’t yielded the ultimate prize of winning it all. Players and coaches say it was a quick turnaround from last Tuesday’s title game win over Washburn.

“It’s always nice having a break after that tournament,” said HC Nate Leintz. “All the emotions, the highs, the lows, and going through that and the momentum of winning the district and winning that championship game but I think the guys have done a good job of getting back to practice and staying relaxed and focused and doing what we do everyday when we come to the field.”

“It took probably a few hours,” said Tyson Wick. “Me and Grant Krause, the dude who was pitching went to a lake afterwards and soaked it in, but the next day, we realized we have state in a week and got to come prepared for that.”

The self scouting report from the Astros says that they will try to beat teams with speed, on the base paths and in the field. They’ll need all of that and more when they face a powerhouse in Thompson in the opening round.

“Thompson has been a big name in Class B North Dakota baseball, that’s for sure,” said Parker Sayler. “It would be nice to go in there and hold our own and come out with a win and that would be huge for us and move on from there.”

“We look forward to the challenge,” said Leintz. “I think it will be good experience for our guys to play against a Thompson team of that caliber, and we’re going to try and play our best baseball come Wednesday.”

The Astros game against Thompson is scheduled to start at 10am in Carrington Wednesday.