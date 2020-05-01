Breaking News
Distancing Learning to Continue in North Dakota
Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 9

Baseball: Hazen confident at the plate

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hazen’s baseball team is hoping for its first state tournament run since 2014, and they believe competition in the batting order could get them there.

The Bison lost two strong bats from their lineup last season, but this years seniors say young guys are stepping up to the plate when it comes to helping the team. The competition is keeping the veterans swinging to make sure they keep their spot.

“It looked solid. There’s a lot of people we could put in different places,” senior Isaac Doll said. “We could cycle so many people in. If somebody’s having a bad week or a bad month, or whatever it is, if they’re in something I think we could’ve replaced them with someone that would’ve been good to help us and hit just as well. The line up looked pretty good.”

The Bison finished third in their region last season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Hazen Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Baseball"

Bismarck New Coach Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck New Coach Interview"

Friday, May 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, May 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Belcourt Family

Thumbnail for the video titled "Belcourt Family"

Motocross in Williston

Thumbnail for the video titled "Motocross in Williston"

Grad Photos

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grad Photos"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/1"

Bismarck Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Testing"

Did you know you can get struck by lightning inside your home?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Did you know you can get struck by lightning inside your home?"

Mother Nature just may send you a personal warning before you get struck by lightning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mother Nature just may send you a personal warning before you get struck by lightning"

Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/1"

Friday forecast: Scattered rain with windy conditions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday forecast: Scattered rain with windy conditions"

Stem Student Honored

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stem Student Honored"

Williston Gift Card FB Group

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Gift Card FB Group"

Shelter Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shelter Program"

Ethanol Producers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ethanol Producers"

Eviction Debate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Eviction Debate"

Thursday, April 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, April 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Standing Rock Track & Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Standing Rock Track & Field"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/30"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge