Baseball: Hazen confident at the plate

Hazen’s baseball team is hoping for its first state tournament run since 2014, and they believe competition in the batting order could get them there.

The Bison lost two strong bats from their lineup last season, but this years seniors say young guys are stepping up to the plate when it comes to helping the team. The competition is keeping the veterans swinging to make sure they keep their spot.

“It looked solid. There’s a lot of people we could put in different places,” senior Isaac Doll said. “We could cycle so many people in. If somebody’s having a bad week or a bad month, or whatever it is, if they’re in something I think we could’ve replaced them with someone that would’ve been good to help us and hit just as well. The line up looked pretty good.”

The Bison finished third in their region last season.