Baseball: Hazen hosts Hettinger-SLB in a Monday night doubleheader

The headliner of the Babe Ruth Baseball Monday night slate was a Class B matchup between Hazen and Hettinger-SLB.
The Bears ended winning a close 3-2 matchup over the Astros, however, Hazen returned the favor winning an 8-3 rain shortened game.
