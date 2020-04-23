Baseball: Hazen leans on experience in the rotation for a state tournament birth

Hazen’s baseball team is looking for redemption after finishing third in their region last year, and they hope their pitching experience can help them bounce back.

Hazen has their sights set on a region championship this year, and maybe more, but they will need their pitching staff to get them there.

“Having that good pitcher is huge,” Isaac Doll said. “He’s the leader of that game really. Even if he’s not pitching that well. Even if he has his mental state and his emotions are still good, everyone sees that.”

In a region where every team lost key pitchers, the Bison will lean on Doll and Brandon Snyder to lead their rotation.

“Those are the guys you look for in the big games with the experience,” coach Scott Leintz said. “You know they’re going to go out there with confidence.”

“Coming into this year it’d be a really tough year, so you definitely want people that are experienced and can lead the team,” Snyder said.

However, those seniors aren’t the only experienced ones. The team has several pitchers who competed in the Babe Ruth and Legion state baseball tournaments.

“We’ve all got quite a bit of experience in pitching in high stakes situations in bigger games and tough games,” Snyder said.

“They have played in some big games,” Leintz said. “You just hope when they go out there that they have the confidence that you need in them, and they go out there and give you a good outing every time out.”

“All of those years on the mound just build up so we have a good approach,” Doll said.

With a herd of experience, the Bison hope they can rely on each other when it’s time for the first pitch.

“Everyone has pitched against every team that we’ll face this year more than once for sure,” Doll said. “Even if we haven’t, the other person has, so we can give tips. Just see like this person likes this. It just helps with our mindset going into the game.”

The talented blend of young and old athletes know that a region championship won’t come easy, but pending any curveballs, they believe they can make a run into the state tournament.

“It’s kind of just a mix of us leading them and them motivating us to do some great things,” Doll said.

Hazen’s last trip to the state tournament was in 2014.