Baseball: Hazen prepared to defend home turf in district tournament

The Class B District one legion baseball tournament starts tomorrow out in Hazen, and the home team is one to watch.

The Astros made it to the state tournament last year, and they feel like they are in a good position going into districts as the number four seed. After an up and down regular season, the Astros say finding consistency will be key this week, and playing at home can only help them.

“The kids are used to playing there, taking batting practice, using the home plate and the background,” head coach Nate Leintz said. “At the same time, there’s a lot of really good teams in our region, so it’s going to be anyone’s tournament really.”

“Always being able to sleep in your own bed the night before and just get up kind of when you want and get into your own routine, and then go right to your own field that you practice on week after week,” outfielder Isaac Doll said. “It’s huge. You’re familiar with everything. It’s just a really big advantage.”

Hazen opens the tournament against Belfield-South Heart on Tuesday morning.