Baseball: Heart River in a win-now mentality

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Heart River High School baseball program is starting just its fourth season this year, but the team has high hopes for their first region championship.

Not only is the Cougars’ program young, so are its players. The team only has three seniors this season and five juniors.

While the program is showing promise at the junior high level Coach Kurt Silbernagel says there is still a win now mentality.

“There’s a lot of young guys on the team, so we definitely need to help,” senior Ian Silbernagel said. “Because we have seventh and eighth graders coming up, and just get them primed and ready to go. They have talent they just need to get their heads on straight.”

“This year I honestly believe with our progression as far as the kids getting better year after year, they play a ton of baseball now,” head coach Kurt Silbernagel said. “It’s not out of the realm of possibility that we win this region.”

Ian says his personal goal for the season is to bat above .300 and win every start as a pitcher.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball"

Super-Self Institute

Thumbnail for the video titled "Super-Self Institute"

Delivering Meals North Dakota Style

Thumbnail for the video titled "Delivering Meals North Dakota Style"

Communicating with NASA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Communicating with NASA"

Gift Cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gift Cards"

Corornavirus Scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Corornavirus Scams"

Election PAckets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Election PAckets"

Prairie Sky Breads

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prairie Sky Breads"

Thursday, April 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, April 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Truck Drivers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Truck Drivers"

Essential Truckers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Essential Truckers"

Summer Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Olympics"

Less Pollution

Thumbnail for the video titled "Less Pollution"

Bed Bugs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bed Bugs"

Garrison Public Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Garrison Public Schools"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/2"

Bis Downtowners

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bis Downtowners"

Tiger King Donut

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tiger King Donut"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/2"

Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/2"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge