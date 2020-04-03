Baseball: Heart River in a win-now mentality

The Heart River High School baseball program is starting just its fourth season this year, but the team has high hopes for their first region championship.

Not only is the Cougars’ program young, so are its players. The team only has three seniors this season and five juniors.

While the program is showing promise at the junior high level Coach Kurt Silbernagel says there is still a win now mentality.

“There’s a lot of young guys on the team, so we definitely need to help,” senior Ian Silbernagel said. “Because we have seventh and eighth graders coming up, and just get them primed and ready to go. They have talent they just need to get their heads on straight.”

“This year I honestly believe with our progression as far as the kids getting better year after year, they play a ton of baseball now,” head coach Kurt Silbernagel said. “It’s not out of the realm of possibility that we win this region.”

Ian says his personal goal for the season is to bat above .300 and win every start as a pitcher.