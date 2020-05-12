Baseball: Hettinger-Scranton handling the curveball of a lost season

Hettinger-Scranton’s last baseball season ended with unfinished business. A third-place finish in the region was short of the team’s expectations, and this year their goal was to prove that.

“We’re the best team in the region,” senior outfielder Ty Warbis said. “That’s what I believe. Going in you kind of have to think that to be a top team in the region. I firmly believe that we would’ve been region champs.”

The Night Hawks’ four seniors set the bar high, and the pitching staff put the pressure on themselves to succeed.

“We’re like the kick-starters to our team,” senior pitcher Mason DeFoe said. “We’re the ones who go out on the mound first in the home games, and we really just get the team rolling. We set the attitude of our team quickly and it goes from there. There’s not much to a team if you don’t have a great pitching staff.”

“It always starts with the pitcher,” senior pitcher Warrick Dilse said. “He’s the first one with the ball, so if you throw a strike it kind of just sends a, ‘hey, I’m here. I’m doing my job’ to the rest of the team.”

The Night Hawks’ team chemistry breeds confidence in one another, especially on the mound where the entire rotation returned this season.

“I don’t think anybody in the state, honestly, would’ve topped our pitching staff this year,” DeFoe said. “There’s no doubt in my mind that we would’ve placed high at state.”

There is no lack of confidence when it comes to the team, but they say it has led to their success.

“I think the way we walk into a game, some people call it cocky, but it’s definitely confidence because we know that we can beat any team that steps up to the plate against us,” Warbis said.

They won’t get a chance to prove they are the best in the state, but the loss of the game they love has taught a bigger lesson than any senior could have imagined.

“There’s definitely worse things in life,” DeFoe said. “Like baseball, a good hitter is only successful three out of 10 times up at the plate, and life is going to throw curveballs at you just like baseball pitchers will. I think you just take something like this and you learn from it. You make a positive out of the negative.”

The Night Hawks will have to wait until next year for a shot at their first state tournament appearance since 2011.