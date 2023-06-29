The Mankato bats came to life in the eighth inning, scoring five runs to propel them to a convincing win over the Hot Tots.
|Minot Hot Tots
|2
|Mankato MoonDogs
|8
|Final
by: Jordan Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
by: Jordan Rodriguez
Posted:
Updated:
The Mankato bats came to life in the eighth inning, scoring five runs to propel them to a convincing win over the Hot Tots.
|Minot Hot Tots
|2
|Mankato MoonDogs
|8
|Final
Sports Director
Sports Anchor/Sports Reporter
Sports Reporter
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now