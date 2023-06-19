The Northwoods League is mainly known for the quality of baseball.

Players have dreams of make it to the big leagues, but what some may overlook is the quality of the entertainment staff and their goals.

If you have ever attended a Minot Hot Tots game, you may see some staff dressed up in bright red and yellow overalls.

Their job is simple, to make sure you have a smile on your face. But much like the players, they too have dreams of working in the sports industry.

“I always knew I kind of wanted to work in sports, specifically baseball. I didn’t really know what that looked like for me at first I thought it was sports journalism, wen to college for that and then graduated and in the summer for fall graduation I went and did an internship for a team in Casper, Wyoming kind of fell in love with it and then figured how can I make this a full time career.” Partnership Marketing Manager Hannah Ekwall said.

Outside of chasing their professional dreams, these friendly faces must also prioritize the fan experience before anything else.

Putting together in between inning games, raffles, or giveaways to make sure fans leave with a smile on their face.

“It’s just really nice being able to connect with all the families and we work very heavily with the kids, so working with them and just making sure that they have a good experience here with us every time they come to a game, whether it’s their first game or their tenth game,” Intern Deamoni Denson said.

“We have the mindset that we want to make sure that fans leave and they don’t know the score, they don’t remember the score, it’s more or less them coming, having a good time and leaving and especially with our on-field games,” Intern Reagan Kowal said.

With the main complaint of baseball being the games are boring and too long… promo teams like these are hear to make the game of baseball fun again.

“Baseball it’s a three hour game usually and it’s a lot slower, it’s not like basketball or football, where it’s just fast paced, it’s pretty slow so for kids it hard for them just to sit down and watch the whole game, even for adults. When we are in between innings it’s just to have fun and create entertainment for the fans and make them want to stay and come back again,” Intern Cody Bryant said.