Baseball: Jackson Uhler’s role as a leader at St. Mary’s

While St. Mary’s Baseball season may be over, one player they will miss is Jackson Uhler.

The senior had a utility role for the Saints, pitching, and the infielder, and was most recently showcased behind the plate at the Sandlot Showdown for Bismarck Gold. Uhler says he always tries to push his teammates game in and game out.

“Baseball is probably to most mental sport there is, so you got to have the right mindset. Whether you’re up five or down five, you can’t just be stagnent, and be okay with your lead. So you just have to keep adding on. I think that’s one that we never did last year. We were okay with being up by one, up by two.”

The Saints only lose four seniors this spring.