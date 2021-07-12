Baseball: Jamestown sweeps Bismarck Reps, Caps take down Metros, Chiefs and Vistas clash

The top two teams in Class A Legion Baseball faced off on Monday night, with the Bismarck Reps hoping to catch the Jamestown Eagles in the standings with a pair of wins.

Monday Baseball Scores:
(G1) Bismarck Representatives (0), Jamestown Eagles (7)
(G2) Bismarck Representatives (3), Jamestown Eagles (12)
(G1) Bismarck Capitals (11), Minot Metros (1)
(G2) Bismarck Capitals (10), Minot Metros (0)
(G1) Mandan Chiefs (9), Minot Vistas (7)
(G2) Mandan Chiefs (8), Minot Vistas (11)
Badlands Big Sticks (9), Wheat City Whiskey Jacks (4)
Souris Valley Sabre Dogs (12), Pierre Trappers (6)

