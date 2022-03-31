The Des Lacs-Burlington Lakers baseball team is looking to get back to the top spot of Region 7 this season.

No stranger to a successful season, the Lakers are hoping to get their revenge on Renville County after losing to the Muskrats in the region tournament the last couple of seasons.

The Lakers will have the team chemistry on the field with most of their 2021 team returning this season.

Head Coach BJ Karhoff said to be competitive this season they have to work on their pitching.

“Experience is going to be helpful for us. Again with the pitching, we don’t have a lack of pitching by any means but we have a lack of guys that have pitched a lot of innings and when you get to that region tournament you need some solid guys you can depend on to go the distance,” Karhoff said.

“Just got to make sure your arm is ready and then you got to work through the count as a pitcher. Focus up on keeping strikes in the zone you don’t want to drag your counts on too long,” Carson Yale, Junior Pitcher/Infielder, said.



The Lakers open their season on Tuesday, April 5 at home against Region 7 opponent New Town. The first pitch is 4 p.m.