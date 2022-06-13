Souris Valley and Bismarck hosting games before each team prepares for road trips.
Scores: Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 5, Red River Pilots 3 (game postponed due to rain, will be made up at a later date).
Bismarck Larks 0, La Crosse Logger 10
by: Tristan Thomas
