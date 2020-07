The Bismarck Larks are on a two game win streak, and the Bull Moose are trying to turn things around. The two teams met Friday night at Municipal Ballpark.

It was a back and forth battle, but the Larks came back to win 6-9. The win extends their streak to three in a row.

In the Expedition League, the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs won 5-1 over the Western Nebraska Pioneers.

The Badlands Big Sticks won 7-6 in walk-off fashion over the Fremont Moo.