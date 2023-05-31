The Bismarck Larks found a way to win on Wednesday night, coming back against the St. Cloud Rox and keeping their unbeaten streak rolling.
Summer League Baseball Scores:
|Bismarck Larks
|9
|St. Cloud Rox
|8
|Final
|Badlands Big Sticks
|8
|Oahe Zap
|2
|Final
