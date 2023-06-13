The Bismarck Larks wrapped up their six-game homestand with a rout of the Minnesota Mud Puppies.
Summer Baseball Scores:
|Bismarck Larks
|13
|Minnesota Mud Puppies
|3
|Final
|Badlands Big Sticks
|6
|Sawtooth Sockeyes
|0
|Final
