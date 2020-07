The Bismarck Bull Moose are in a slump, but the only team they’ve beat this season are the Bismarck Larks, the team they played Thursday night.

It was the Larks that got the scoring started, when West Point’s Tim Simoes hit a grand slam in his first Northwoods League at bat of the season.

That propelled the Larks to an 8-4 win, setting up for a good matchup between Bismarck and the Mandan Flickertails Friday night.