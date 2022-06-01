The Bismarck Larks opened their sixth season in team history, with the hopes to ‘Celebrate Good Times’ and grab an opening day win over Rochester.

Seth Brewer got the night off to an electric start, striking out nine batters in the first five innings of play, and giving up just one run.

In the 4th, the Larks got on the board first when Jake Hjelle hit a bloop double down the right-field line that scored the runner after an error.

The Larks ended up winning the game over the Honkers 2-1, and play again at home tomorrow with the first pitch at 6:35 pm.