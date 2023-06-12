No other team in the Northwoods League has scored as many runs as the Bismarck Larks entering Monday.

The Larks also sit top five in home runs and are the best at drawing walks. Players describe the lineup as relentless, especially with big comebacks already on the year.

“Throughout, guys hit in clutch situations, and the thing that I notice about our team is that they refuse to give up, no matter how many outs, what inning, what the situation is, down 8-0 in the second inning, we’re coming back, fighting back always, so I just think that’s where we’re relentless in a way,” says Trenton Rowen.

One of the best stories has been Jackson Beaman of Missouri. The outfielder suffered a knee injury 10 months ago and has been rehabbing it ever since. The Larks has been his first action since and has become the best power threat in the league so far with five homers on the year, including his first game in front of his parents where he hit two home runs on the night.

“Yeah, you know it was a tough journey,” says Jackson Beaman. “It was a long ten months. I was expecting to play a little bit this spring but ended up having to pull a medical redshirt and put it on me early during the spring. So I missed the whole spring and it was tough to watch from the sidelines. It’s just been a blessing. It’s been a joy to get back to playing the game I love again and I’m just so thankful and so grateful to be doing it again because it’s a whole lot of fun.”